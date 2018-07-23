Chemical Engineer Raj Shah receives P.M. Ku Medal from STLE

Raj Shah, the director of the New York-based company Koehler Instrument Company, was recently honored with the P.M. Ku Medal by the International Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) at its recent annual meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Shah is an active Penn State alumnus and was the Engineering Department representative on the Graduate Alumni board of directors of Penn State University.

She is also a chartered scientist with the Science Council and is currently on the IPAC committee of The School of Engineering, Design, Technology and Professional Programs (SEDTAPP) at Pennsylvania State University.

Along with his medal, Shah was recently honored by the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI) with its John A. Bellanti Sr. Memorial Award.

He was also honored by the NLGI India chapter earlier this year with its first-ever long service award.

Shah was recently elected within the Engineering Council in UK to the position of Chartered Engineer.

Shah is the youngest member to ever receive the P.M. Ku Medal from STLE, who is the premier international technical society serving the needs of more than 13,000 individuals and numerous companies and organizations worldwide that comprise the tribology petroleum and lubrication engineering business sector.