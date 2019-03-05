Association of Indians in America’s “Desi Next” attracts younger generation for Valentine’s Day

The Association of Indians in America, NY Chapter (AIA-NY) held its first Valentine Dinner & Dance Event under its recently launched entity “Desi Next” at Leonard’s Palazzo in Long Island, N.Y., Friday March 1, to promote networking within young adults while having fun filled evening.

More than 50 young couples attended the event where they were introduced to each other, enjoyed valentine-themed games. There was a couples photo booth, sit down dinner and dancing to the vibrant tunes of renowned disc-turner, DJ.

Desi Next’s team of Anuj Goenka, Atul Kukar, and Rajeev Chaudhri received compliments for arranging the fun-filled event, a press release from organizers said.

“AIA NY Chapter has been striving hard to bring programs focused on young families and their children with a view to attract younger generation,” the press release said. Among the activities it has organized are – the Intercollegiate Dance Competition called “Naach Inferno”; young singer artists like Jay Sean of Bollywood fame; and bringing Neel Sethi, the Hollywood child star of the Disney movie “The Jungle Book”; Ronald McDonald of McDonald’s fame; and the latest effort- launching “Desi Next” for the younger generation.

Gobind Munjal, the president of AIA NY Chapter, said the organization has been trying to continue to expand and strengthen youth development programs and activities and working towards energizing youth and understanding their concerns.

“We try to give the young adults the autonomy to build their programs that suits and attracts the younger generation,” the press release said. “Desi Next” was launched in January 2017 to meet those needs.

On January 22nd 2017, Desi Next organized the very first networking event under which proved a huge success with 150 young adults and their children attending. Desi Next also organizes sports events, family get-togethers, and community outreach activities for young families, youth and kids.

The AIA NY Chapter is best known for celebrating the biggest Deepavali Festival held on every first Sunday of October at the iconic South Street Seaport in Manhattan, culminating in an impressive display of fireworks, where according to the organizers, more than 100,000 people come to enjoy the festivities.

The organization is planning a membership drive specially aimed at younger adults.

The Association of Indians in America (AIA) is the oldest not-for-profit organization of Asian Indians in America founded on August 20, 1967. It has chapters and membership spread across the United States, the press release said.