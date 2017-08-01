Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty is new Consul General of India in New York

NEW YORK

Sandeep Chakravorty, India’s Ambassador to Peru, with charge of Bolivia as well, has been appointed as the new Consul General of India in New York. He will take over from ambassador Riva Ganguly Das.

Chakravorty, 47, was India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka, before being appointed as Ambassador to Peru.

He is a member of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) since 1996. Before joining the Government of India, he worked for several years in organizations dealing with forestry, environment and watershed development issues in India.

He has served in India’s missions in Madrid, Bogota and Dhaka. In the Ministry of External Affairs of India, he served on several desks including working as Press Relations Officer as well as Private Secretary to Minister of State for External Affairs.

He also served in the Eurasia Division dealing with Central Asia and in the East Asia Division dealing with China, Japan, Koreas and Mongolia.

Chakravorty holds a Master’s Degree in Advanced Studies from Geneva University and has an MA in Sociology. He has a PG Diploma in Forestry Management from Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal. He graduated in Physics from Delhi University.

Chakravorty is married with twin daughters. He is fluent in English, Hindi, Bangla and Spanish.