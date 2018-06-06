Alpana Singh will return as host of PBS Chicago’s ‘Check, Please’

Indian American Alpana Singh is returning as host on PBS Chicago’s dining show “Check, Please!,” after a five year hiatus.

The show assembles three strangers who share their dining experiences.

According to Eater Chicago, Singh has been hosting the show for 10 seasons before she ran her own restaurant Boarding House in River North and Terra & Vine in suburban Evanston.

Singh reportedly signed a two-year contract to return, in the meantime, Catherine De Orio has taken her place.

David Manilow, the show’s creator told Eater Chicago that he created a new show last month to complement this old one which has been running since 2001.

Singh told Crain’s that she wants to create a voice for restaurant owners who seemed swallowed in a vortex of online criticism and wants to see more diversity on TV.