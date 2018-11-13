Acharya Pandit Laxmi Kant Sharma honored with Mahatma Gandhi Samman

Acharya Pandit Laxmi Kant Sharma was honored with the Mahatma Gandhi Samman at the Global Achievers Conclave, hosted by the NRI Welfare Society of India on October 25, in the House of Commons in Westminster, London.

Acharya Pandit Sharma is a well renowned Astrologer who has been situated in New Jersey for more than 37 years.

He was born and raised in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India where at tender age he was grounded in his faith.

He comes from a very strong family background where his father and forefathers were also well renowned pandits and astrologers.

After he came to the United States Acharya Pandit Sharma received multiple awards and recognition for his field of work and was previously the recipient of the Bharat Gaurav Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

He has done astrology for very well renowned people such as the ex-prime minister of India Late Shri Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Hollywood stars like Kate Hudson.

Acharya Pandit Sharma has also received two gold medal degrees from the Astrological Institute in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and he continues to do his research in the United States.

As a leader and role model for many to emulate Acharya Pandit Sharma has conquered many challenges that have faced him as a social and public worker, with the commitment that he exhibits for the good of others is both meritorious and noteworthy.