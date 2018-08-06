‘A Taste of India’ raises $15K for local charities in Indiana

“A Taste of India,” a food-and-entertainment fundraiser organized by Indiana-based Alpesh Patel, the owner of Vigo Health Pharmacy, Clay City Pharmacy and president of the India Association of Terre Haute, brought together a thousand people at Rose-Hulman’s Sports and Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The fundraiser featured a buffet of Indian food including items such as Malai Kofta and Vegetable Samosa, along with nine different instrumental or dancing acts.

“This is about exploring the Indian culture…from different parts of India. It’s about exploring the different kinds of Indian foods,” Patel told Tribune-Star. Started by Patel in 1984, the fundraiser takes place every other year, collecting money for Meals on Wheels Terre Haute and Griffin Bike Park.

This year it raised $10,000 for Meals on Wheels and $5,000 for Griffin Bike Park according to the news report.

“We like giving back to the community and 100 percent of what we raised goes to the charities,” Patel said.

The India Association of Terre Haute is a non-profit fundraising group committed to helping the Wabash Valley community thrive “while keeping our Indian roots alive.”