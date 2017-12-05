ZiFiti chosen as One of the Distribution Channels for Saregama’s Carvaan

WHARTON, NJ

Online marketplace, ZiFiti, recently announced the addition of Saregama’s Carvaan to its extensive collection of thousands of items ranging from daily needs such as Indian grocery items to specialty arts and crafts produced by skilled artisans. Saregama became one of ZiFiti’s hundreds of sellers with the offering of their unique USB music cards in June of 2017. Since then the company introduced their portable digital audio player with built-in stereo speakers and 5000 preloaded evergreen Hindi songs for sale in the United States through zifiti.com.

Carvaan is an audio player that combines the best of digital technology with the convenience and ease of use of a portable unit. Carvaan has a list price of $159 in the US, however, the online Indian marketplace, zifiti.com, is the only site where US buyers can enjoy a straight 10% discount making the final purchase price only $143.10 with free shipping.

Shinu Gupta, CEO of ZiFiti, raves about the Carvaan product, “The handpicked songs available on Carvaan create a truly enjoyable experience for any lover of Hindi music. We are proud to be one of only a few places where customers can purchase the retro-styled radio. This well-designed product is the perfect fit for our target audience. ZiFiti’s marketplace was built to bring the unique product offerings of the Indian Subcontinent to the American consumer, regardless of the buyer’s ethnicity, and has proven successful for all parties involved. With the addition of this highly acclaimed product by Saregama our incredibly Indian marketplace further cements its place as a leader in the industry.”

The 5000 songs available on Carvaan have been handpicked using data analytics and categorized based on singers, lyricists, music composers, moods etc. Each category can be selected by turning a simple dial. Very quickly one can switch from Kishore Kumar classics, to R.D Burman’s pulsating hits, to timeless love songs or to soulful Sufi tracks – all in their original versions, back-to-back without any ads. Carvaan’s music collection also includes the entire Ameen Sayani’s Geetmala collection spanning 50 years.

With the option to tune into FM Radio, Carvaan doubles as a home radio as well. Plus, one can plug into the USB drive to enjoy their own personal music collection or stream songs to Carvaan via a Bluetooth connection. It works on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours. The product comes with a one-year warranty applicable all over the US.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India says, “There has been a lot of demand for Carvaan from Indians living in US. It’s a perfect treat for anyone living away from home and missing good old Hindi music. There’s an inherent nostalgic charm in the songs of yesteryear and we are thrilled that with Carvaan launching in USA, this connect with Indians is complete. It’s the perfect gift for your family this Thanksgiving and for Christmas.”