ZEE TV airs a new entrepreneurial series

“Break Through The Crowd” is a new series that premiered on ZEE TV on Sunday, October 14.

The new series gives a handful of lucky contestants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into a reality by pitching their ideas to some of the sharpest minds in business and in the end, only one hopeful will “break through the crowd” and walk away with a team of prestigious marketing and crowdfunding gurus, according to a press release.

On the show, eight entrepreneurs will be judged by CEO of Convean Alan Brody, President and Co-founder of Biz2Credit Ramit Arora, co-founder and Managing Partner of Differential Ventures Nick Adams and Co-Founder and Managing Director for the Westchester Angels Sandford (Sandy) Wolloman.

These eight contestants were selected from a group of 100 and they will each be given a chance to showcase their businesses and concepts, which range from sophisticated lifestyle mobile apps, to thoughtful travel accessories, and even percussion instruments that double as an exercise routine.

“Each of the individuals profiled for this series has an important story to tell. Our goal is to inspire our viewers by sharing their experiences in a truly compelling and unique way,” Sameer Targe, the CEO at Zee Americas, is quoted saying in a press release.

“‘Break Through the Crowd’ isn’t about the judges and their larger-than-life personalities. Unlike other business competition shows on TV, Break Through The Crowd is focused on the entrepreneurs – many of whom are only just learning the ropes about what it takes to start a business.” Arka Sengupta, the Director of the series, is quoted saying in a press release.

The series will have a total of seven episodes, in which the contestants will go through a series of real-world business scenarios and after the judges have heard all eight pitches they will offer their feedback and three will be eliminated while five will advance to the next phase.

In the next phase, the contestants must condense their pitch into 60 seconds and tweak their business models to reflect actual flaws with their products.

They must also find ways to overcome problems that vary from production costs, to manufacturing overseas.

It will be by the end of the fourth episode when only two entrepreneurs will have secured a spot in the final crowdfunding phase.

Along with airing on ZEE TV, “Break Through The Crowd” episodes will be posted online at https://zeeoriginals.com/shows/break-through-the-crowd/ after their official air date.