YuppTV to broadcast upcoming cricket series

YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT brand for South Asian content, will be streaming the upcoming Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018, between India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The T20 matches will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from March 6 to 18.

All the matches will be exclusively available on YuppTV in the U.S., Canada, Middle East, North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, United Kingdom and Europe.

The opening match will take place between India and Sri Lanka and the tournament will follow a round robin format with all three teams playing each other twice, the top two teams will then progress to the final on March 18.

“Unlike other games, cricket has exemplary viewership across the globe, and T20 cricket has helped it gain more popularity than ever before. We are pleased to have exclusive rights for broadcasting the Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 series in various geographies and look forward to offering our viewers the convenience of streaming the action-packed game, without missing a single moment of the same,” Uday Reddy, the founder and CEO of YuppTV, stated in a press release.

The tri-series tournament is being played in celebration of Sri Lanka’s 70 years of Independence.

Cricket fans can also watch the action LIVE from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on www.yupptv.com or through the YuppTV app on their smart TVs, smart Blu-ray players, streaming media players, gaming consoles, smartphones and tablets.