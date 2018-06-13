Yash P. Gupta named dean at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Dr. Yash P. Gupta will be the new Indian American dean of the Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Gupta previously stepped down as dean of the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School and he has worked at other universities including the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and the University of Washington Business School, according to a KVEO.com report.

“Visiting with the students in the region was absolutely phenomenal. Some of these students are working up to three jobs to be able to come to school, and they are the heroes here. They are winners because they are investing in themselves for their own futures,” Gupta said in a statement.

“Academia is in my blood and I have been a part of academia for many years. From my experience, what the Valley has to offer is incredible because of the economic development of the region and the importance of the role the university plays in that development,” Gupta added.

Gupta was the president and CEO of Yash Gupta Consulting, Inc., which provided consulting services for academic institutions and industries based on strategic planning and new market development.

According to a KVEO.com, Gupta holds a doctorate in management sciences from the University of Bradford in England, as well as a master of technology in production management from Brunel University of West London, England.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering and production engineering from Punjab University in India and holds a professional engineering license with the Association of Professional Engineers in Manitoba, Canada.

Gupta will take over as dean of the college on Aug. 1.