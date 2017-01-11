Women-Centric Films Alone Won’t Bring Change: Manju Warrier

– CHENNAI

Popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier on Jan. 9 said women-centric films alone won’t change the attitude of men towards the opposite sex in society. Speaking at the first edition of India Today Conclave South here, Manju said: “Women’s safety should not be at the mercy of men.”

“Women-centric films alone won’t change how men treat women. The change happens when the whole outlook of the society changes.”

Actress Shriya Saran, who was part of the panel with Tamannaah Bhatia and Amyra Dastur, too, echoed similar thoughts.

In light of the recent mass molestation incident in Bengaluru, Shriya said: “It’s important that everybody is treated as individuals first. Irrespective of our sex, we are all individuals. “We talk about making women-centric films all the time. So many men go to watch these films, come out and still tease women,” she said, and added that strict action against ill-treatment of

women is one way to bring change.

“When will we realise that justice delayed is justice denied. We don’t take how women are treated seriously. Incidents against women continue to happen because those who are booked come out on bail easily. And they do it again and again,” she said.

Tamannaah stressed on the importance of teaching women self-defense.

“My experience of working in ‘Baahubali’ has made me brave. It has given me killer instincts to protect myself. As women, it’s important how we learn to protect ourselves,” she said, heaping praise on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. “I like how Akshay has trained a lot of women in martial arts. Men should come together and teach women around them the art of self-defense,”she said.

–IANS