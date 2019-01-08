Vanita Gupta to receive AALDEF 2019 Justice in Action Awards

Indian American Vanita Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights will be recognized with the 2019 Justice in Action Awards by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF), at their 45th Anniversary on Wednesday, March 27, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Carter’s, Inc. Michael C. Wu will also be recognized.

The AALDEF Justice in Action Awards recognize exceptional individuals for their outstanding achievements and efforts to advance social justice.

According to a press release, past recipients of the award include Congressman John Lewis, Yoko Ono, Preet Bharara, George Takei, David Henry Hwang, Neal Katyal, John G. Chou, Aasif Mandvi, Mari Matsuda, Mira Nair, BD Wong, Phil Yu and Fareed Zakaria.

Over 700 leaders of the civil rights, legal, business, and arts communities across the country are expected to attend AALDEF’s 45th Anniversary Gala.

Since 1974, AALDEF has protected and promoted the civil rights of Asian Americans across the nation through litigation, advocacy, community education, and organizing.

All proceeds from the gala support AALDEF’s programs in immigrant rights, economic justice, educational equity, housing and environmental justice, and voting rights and democracy.