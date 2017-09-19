Ustad Mashkoor Ali Khan performs at Indian Consulate

NEW YORK

Ustad Mashkoor Ali Khan, a legendary vocalist of the music of Kirana Gharana, was the first artist to perform at Consulate General of India as a part of their new initiative called “Art&Culture@Consulate.”

The show was presented by Sunny Thakkar of the American Academy of Indian Classical Music (AAICM) and a promoter of Indian classical music.

Khan presented his soulful music to a full house and also presented his newly released CD ‘Transcendence’ released by Nimbus Records, to the Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty.

Khan has received many awards for his contribution to Indian classical music, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar, Sangeet Ratna Award and the title of Bandish Nawaz.

He has been regularly coming to New York since 1992, to spread the music of Kirana Gharana.