Uplift Humanity hosts Grand Soiree in New York City

NEW YORK – Uplift Humanity celebrated transforming the lives of over 1,000 juveniles and orphans in India with a grand soiree in New York City.

More than 300 supporters came out to celebrate the milestone at Manhattan’s Distilled Lounge on April 14, 2018.

The soiree named “Shakti” was co-hosted with Zee TV and had everything from food by Michelin Star Chef Hemant Mathur to treats by Lux Tea Company and Mr. Paanwala.

The evening began with a red carpet, followed by food, drinks, live music, and ended with a raffle with prizes from Bagatelle, Venus Et Fleur and Janam Tea. Shakti was emceed by Kunal Lamba.

Founded in 2010, the New York-based organization’s mission is to use disruptive and innovative curriculums to empower detained juveniles and orphans in India to achieve their full potential through education.

The organization’s goal is to ensure that these children successfully assimilate back into society and have higher career prospects once released, ultimately reducing recidivism rates.

Uplift Humanity, founded by Anish Patel, has now launched four locations throughout India: Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and the newest this year in Delhi. Over the past eight years, Uplift Humanity has contributed over 250,000 hours of volunteer work and brought over 500 Americans to volunteer in India.

“We’re so thrilled to have had such a packed house at our first event. It really shows how much strong support we have here in New York City”, said Founder & CEO Anish Patel, speaking at the meet.