Indian American Gurbir Grewal of New Jersey, the first Sikh American Attorney General in U.S. history, will be the keynote speaker at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) 24th Annual Awards Gala Dinner on May 15 at the Washington Hilton.

The annual APAICS Awards Gala Dinner is the premier event in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The evening will honor Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders, both current and pioneers, and recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations that continue to politically empower the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, according to a press release.

Over 1,000 people are expected to attend from across the country, including community leaders, business leaders as well as local, state, and federal elected officials and appointees.

Actress Tamlyn Tomita and the Newseum’s Sonya Gavankar will be Emcees of the night while awardees include Daniel Dae Kim, Senator Mazie Hirono and others.