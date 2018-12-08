Tristate Federation of Indian Associations holds annual meeting, announces new executive team

The Federation of Indian Associations (Tri-State) held its annual general body meeting Wednesday Dec. 5, at the Royal Albert’s Palace in Edison, New Jersey where a new executive team was announced.

Reports on the overall performance and activities of FIA during 2018, were submitted and approved. They included General Secretary Daxa Amin’s report as well as the fiscal year’s financial reports prepared by KP-CPA LLP, presented by Treasurer Himanshu Bhatia.

The meeting also made the formal announcement of the newly elected Executive Committee for the upcoming year, a Dec. 8 press release from FIA-Tristate, said.

Current FIA President Srujal Parikh, presided over the meeting accompanied by his Executive Committee which included Alok Kumar (Executive Vice President), Amin (General Secretary) and Chhavi Dharayan (Vice President), Himanshu Bhatia (Treasurer), Haresh Shah (Jt. Secretary) and Andy Bhatia (Past President).

In his speech, Parikh praised the work done by the executive committee and the board of trustees, and thanked supporters and sponsors.

He also recounted the highlights of major events in a chronological order during 2018. That included the Lighting of the Empire State Building (ESB) in NYC (ESB is the official Lighting Partner of FIA), now a tradition and its 6th year as well the historic Diwali day Lighting of ESB in the colors of a diya, a first for ESB celebrating the festival of lights.

Parikh also noted the successful 38th India Day Parade in NYC on Aug. 19, led by Grand Marshal Kamal Hassan along with Chief Guest Star performer Padma Shri Kailash Kher, Legendary Cricketer Sir Viv Richards, Guest of Honor Shruti Hassan, singing sensation Shibani Kashyap among a host of other notable celebrities.

Those present also cheered efforts that brought the success of the Indian Independence Day Anniversary celebrations which included cultural programs, on-stage performances and a ‘Fun Fair’ consisting of numerous concession stands.

The success of FIA’s Grand Gala Reception held at The Royal Albert’s Palace in the honor of the Grand Marshall and the supporters were also applauded by Parikh.

Chairman Ramesh Patel applauded Parikh for his leadership and service to the organization and pointed to the newly elected team as a transition of FIA leadership to the hands of a 2nd generation of volunteers.

Jayesh Patel joined by Yash Paul Soi, also a member on the election commission, announced the newly elected 2019 FIA team along with explaining the formal process that went into the election.

All Nominees were unanimously elected and approved for their respective positions.

The 2019 team comprises of Alok Kumar on the top spot as the president along with Himanshu Bhatia as executive vice president, Saurin Parikh as vice president, Amit Yadav as general secretary, Mardari Patel as joint secretary, Amit Ringasia as treasurer and Srujal Parikh as the immediate past president.

Alok Kumar, who hails from Darbhanga, Bihar, is an IT professional living in the United States for close to 15 years. He has been an integral part of the FIA Executive Committee since the past 4 years and brings along a highly in-depth and professional experience to the top spot of FIA, the press release said. Kumar said he had great confidence in the elected team and thanking FIA, the board of trustees and the member organizations for placing their trust in him.

FIA also recognized and honored the voluntary efforts and support of Yoshita Singh, UN correspondent for Press Trust of India, who it said had been dedicated to guiding and supporting the FIA “with her vision and expertise.”

During the meeting, the organization inducted two new trustees to the BOT for the first time since it was established in 1970. They include Jayesh Patel, who was the president of the organization in 2005, and Ankur Vaidya, a two-term FIA president in 2014 and 2015.

The two join the existing trustees who include Chairman Ramesh Patel, Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, Padma Shri H R Shah, founder and CEO of TV Asia, Albert Jasani of Royal Albert’s Palace, Bipin Patel, Kanu Chauhan, Ram Gadhavi, Chandrakant Trivedi, Dr. Pravin Pandhi, Prabir Roy, Dipak Patel, Yash Paul Soi and Jagdish Patel.

The FIA-Tristate is considered one of the oldest and largest non-profit grassroots umbrella organizations comprising of diversified Indian Associations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.