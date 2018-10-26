Travel deals: Reduced rates at N.Y.C.’s Pod Hotels and sale fares to Scandinavia

Land

The Pod Hotels has special winter rates at properties throughout New York City. The “Winter Wow!” deal starts at $79 a night for rooms at Pod 39, Pod 51 and Pod Brooklyn; the Pod Times Square starts at $85. The deal also includes one free drink at the hotel bar. Add 6 percent tax. Stay January through February. Blackout dates apply. Rates are typically $150 to $175. Info: 844-763-7666, thepodhotel.com

Save 55 percent at Gansevoort Villas, a collection of new luxury oceanfront villas on Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. A four-bedroom with den costs $2,138 per night, down from $4,750, and includes daily breakfast at the resort (worth $280). Add 22 percent tax. Stay at least three nights through Dec. 19; some blackout dates may apply. Info: 888-844-5986, gansevoortturks.com

Petit St. Vincent, a luxury private resort island in the Caribbean, is celebrating its 50th season with a $ 50 daily credit that can be combined with its “7 Nights for 5” offer. Stay Nov. 1-Dec. 19 and May 1-31 for the lowest rates; a one-bedroom for two starts at $6,300, plus $1,323 taxes and resort fees — a savings of $3,049. Rate includes all meals and tips. The credit, which is valid through July 31, can be used on spa treatments and activities. Book by Dec. 15. Info: 800-654-9326, petitstvincent.com

Sea

Disney Cruise Line is offering 20 percent off a tropical cruise decked out for the holidays. The seven-night “Very MerryTime Bahamian Cruise” departing from Galveston, Tex., starts at $1,351 per person double for the Nov. 23 departure. Add $90 port fees. The deal also applies to the Dec. 7 and 14 sailings. The “Disney Wonder” visits Key West, Fla.; Nassau, Bahamas; and Disney Castaway Cay, the Mouse’s private island. Info: 800-951-3532, disneycruise.disney.go.com

Save $600, plus another $250 in waived port charges, on a Lower Mississippi Thanksgiving cruise with American Cruise Line. The seven-night cruise aboard a paddle-wheeler starts at $3,670 per person double and sails from Memphis to New Orleans on Nov. 17. Book by Nov. 4. Info: 888-490-6932, americancruiselines.com

Air

Scandinavian Airlines has sale fares from Washington Dulles to cities in Scandinavia. Round-trip fare starts at $449 to Copenhagen, Helsinki and Oslo and from $469 to Stockholm, with taxes. Travel Jan. 10-June 10. Book by Oct. 29 at flysas.com/us

Package

Save $400 on SmarTours’ Discover Japan trip. The package starts at $4,299 per person double for select departures in November, March and June. Price includes round-trip air from Los Angeles to Tokyo, with return from Osaka; 10 nights’ lodging in four cities; ground transportation, including high-speed train from Tokyo to Nagoya; 12 meals; sightseeing tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Also, pay by check and receive an additional $100 off. Priced separately, airfare from Washington to Los Angeles starts at about $350. Book by Oct. 31. Info: 800-337-7773, smartours.com

