Three Indian American Ambassador Girl Scouts earn Gold Award

Five Ambassador Girl Scouts, including three Indian Americans, were honored this month in New Jersey for their achievements in earning the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Aesha Mehta, Sana Sadikot, Isha Vora and Victoria Medley, all of East Brunswick along with Sarah Glazewski of North Brunswick were honored by Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey Council and the East Brunswick Service Unit for their leadership and service to the community.

Mehta was honored for her “Cultural Awareness” project as she wanted non-Indians of all cultures and all ages to experience the rich Indian culture.

For the project Mehta created a series of programs and workshops that demonstrated or taught Bollywood dance, henna, yoga poses, traditional and modern pop songs, traditional clothing and recipes.

The programs were held at several locations including the Chelsea Assisted Living in East Brunswick and the Dwarkadhish Temple in the Parlin section of Sayreville, as well as at various schools and centers in the area, according to MyCentralJersey.

Sadikot was honored for her project, “Dance2Express,” which she conducted under the leadership of Christine Soccodato.

The phrase “dance it out” literally means to dance out your feelings and reduce stress, using the movement of your body to allow the brain to think about a problem in a new way.

Sadikot took this concept to the next level and hosted workshops with students with special needs as well as other students and staff from East Brunswick Schools.

Vora was honored for her project “Technology 101 for Senior Citizens,” which she completed under the leadership of Chandra Greenberg and Carol Bruno.

Her project dealt with the challenge of connecting senior citizens to their family and friends in the fast-pace world of changing technology.

According to MyCentralJersey, Vora developed and ran weekly technology classes at senior centers in East Brunswick and Sayreville and also made drop-ins when the senior citizens could work one-on-one with her to get to know their device.

She also created a website along with an iPhone app that reinforces her lessons.