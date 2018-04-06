Tejal R. Mehta appointed to Concord District Court in Massachusetts

Indian American attorney, Tejal R. Mehta was appointed to the position of Associate Justice of the Concord District Court by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, according to the Massachusetts Lawyer Weekly.

According to a press release, Mehta is a solo legal practitioner at her own firm, Mehta Law Offices in Woburn, Massachusetts where she practices criminal defense litigation.

Prior to opening her own law firm, Mehta served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Middlesex District Attorney’s office for 11 years after beginning her career as a law clerk at the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston and then as an associate at Deutsch Williams Brooks DeRensis & Holland practicing civil litigation and criminal defense.

Mehta is also a founding board member of the South Asian Bar Association and currently serves as a board member for the Board of Bar Overseers.

She has been involved in her community as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts and is a former Executive Board member for the Bedford Montessori School.

Mehta graduated from Notre Dame University and earned her J.D. from Boston University School of Law; she currently lives in Concord, Massachusetts with her family.

“Attorney Mehta brings broad knowledge and experience to the District Court as both a prosecutor and defense attorney who has practiced civil as well as criminal law. I am pleased to submit her name for the Governor’s Council’s advice and consent, and believe she will be a great asset to the Massachusetts judiciary,” said Governor Baker.

According to a press release, the District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases and their criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties, all misdemeanors and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws.