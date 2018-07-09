Sushma’s intervention ends ‘status quo’ for aggrieved woman in Canada

The intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday (July 6) led to police clearance certificate (PCC) being issued to an Indian mother in Canada in less than two hours after the Minister told the Regional Passport Office, Delhi that “status quo is not the answer”.

The Minister responded to a tweet by the RPO Delhi that said “Status quo” on Friday when the woman demanded to know about the progress of her request made in February 2018. She had requested for PCC for her one-year-old daughter currently in India.

With the “Status quo” tweet, the RPO Delhi indicated that the PCC was under process, which was its reply on July 1.

“Status quo is not the answer. We must end this status quo. Pls do the needful and help her,” Sushma Swaraj said in a clear message to RPO Delhi.

The Minister’s stern reply got the RPO moving and in less than two hours it tweeted: “Clearance has been sent to CGI Vancouver.” To which, Sushma Swaraj added: “Poonam ji – This is done. You should be happy now.”

The woman, who identifies herself as Poonam with Twitter handle @PoonamCH5, on May 15 had tweeted: “Applied PCC from Canada office to Delhi passport office. It’s been three months now and haven’t got anything yet. Called numerous times at the office and gets no response. Need it urgently for my CIC purpose.”

Poonam had repeatedly reminded the RPO Delhi with little success. Once she wrote that it was humiliating and embarrassing for not getting a simple certificate, in another tweet she wrote it may never be done until Sushma Swaraj steps in.

“@SushmaSwaraj @cgivancouver @rpodelhi please look into PCC status as my daughter’s visa is expiring soon and I have to bring her here in Canada. Been more than 3 months and still no response. Help a mother to reunite with her little one. Thanks,” Poonam tweeted on June 1.

The Minister also stepped in to help three persons of a family held up in London while coming from Europe tour.

When a relative informed her in a tweet that the High Commission of India (HCI) in London would help on Monday, Sushma Swaraj directed the HCI through her tweet: “Yash – You know that in emergency cases there are no Saturdays/Sundays for Indian Embassies. Please help them.”