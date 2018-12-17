Sukhwinder Singh to perform at 37th Annual AAPI Convention

Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh will be performing during the 12-city musical tour, hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian-origin (AAPI), starting from May 2019.

Singh will be performing in San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Washington D.C. and New Jersey.

“Following the past successes of multi-city musical tours organized by AAPI, I am inspired by the concept and how such events have helped in strengthening the relationship between the AAPI Chapters and national office, in addition to help raise funds for the many noble programs for AAPI and the local chapters” Dr. Naresh Parikh, the president of AAPI, is quoted saying in a press release.

Singh will end his musical tour at the AAPI Convention in Atlanta, Georgia in July, where he will be joined by another Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.

The 37th AAPI Convention will be held between July 3 and 7, at the Omni Atlanta in the CNN Center and Georgia World Congress Centre (GWCC) in Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Parikh announced at a kick off meeting held on Sunday, December 2, at the Georgia World Congress Centre.

Others who were present at the meeting included Vice President of AAPI Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of GAPI Dr. Syamala Erramilli, Chair of GAPI Board of Trustees Dr. Asha Parikh, and Convention Co-chairs Dr. Raghu Lolabattu, Dr. Piyush Patel and Dr. Subodh Agrawal, among other convention team members.

According to Dr. Erramilli, the AAPI convention will offer more than 12 hours of CME credits, scientific presentations, exhibits and product theatre presentations that will highlight the newest advances in inpatient care, medical technology and practice management issues across multiple medical specialties.

In a paradigm shift, the convention will explore a Symposium and/or Workshop format that will focus on current issues in the clinical management of chronic disease conditions to include evidence-based guidelines, latest therapies, and hot topics.

They will also include one or two sessions that will count for Ethics CME that can fulfill mandatory medical license renewal requirements in most states.

“The 2019 AAPI Annual Convention & Scientific Assembly offers an exciting venue to interact with leading physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists of Indian origin. Physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to encourage legislative priorities and to develop health policy agendas in the coming year,” Dr. Asha Parikh is quoted saying in a press release.

AAPI was founded in 1982 by a group of concerned Indian American medical professionals with a simple goal to deal with the challenges around immigration and licensing issues faced by foreign medical graduates and to design a level field for them.

Today, the organization represents the interests of 80,000 physicians including 20,000 medical students, residents and fellows.