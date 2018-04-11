Share & Care Foundation to host first 5K Walk/Run in New Jersey

The Share & Care Foundation will be hosting its first Make a Difference 5K Walk/Run at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey on Saturday, May 19.

The foundation hopes to bring people of all ages together to raise awareness about their effort to empower rural India with opportunities in healthcare, education, sanitation and gender equality.

To contribute to the food drive, which will take place during the event to benefit two local nonprofits, email Share & Care at events@shareandcare.org

To participate in the race, one can register at https://shareandcare.org/5K-Walk-Run.

On-site check-in will begin at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9:30 a.m.

The race is open to all ages; while those ages 8 and up are invited to register for the 5K, children 7 and under will be able to participate in the 1K KIDS Walk/Run.

Registration fees are $30 for participants ages 13 and up, $15 for participants ages 8 to 12 and free for children ages 7 and under.

Each participant will receive a t-shirt on the day of the race and prizes will be given to the fastest runners and to all of the children who participate in the 1K KIDS Walk/Run.

At the time of registration, participants will be asked to choose from one of five teams to support: