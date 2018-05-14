Several Indian Americans finalists of NJBIZ Health Care Heroes Awards

NEW YORK – Several Indian Americans have been chosen as finalists of the NJBIZ Health Care Heroes Awards which honors exceptional individuals and organizations who are making an impact on health care in New Jersey.

These include:

Education Hero – Organization 7 Days Pediatrics: Nimisha Shukla, chairperson; Sudev Datta, director of business development Indian Health Camp of New Jersey: Dr. Tushar Patel, president

Health Care Professional Samantha Singh-Hernandez, director at Saint Barnabas Medical Center-RWJ Barnabas Health

Innovation Hero Gaurav Gupta, director cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Public Health Hero Rachana Kulkarni, managing partner at Medicor Cardiology-Atlantic Medical Group



Other finalists include:

Education Hero Linda Carroll, vice president patient care services at Saint Peter’s University Hospital Connie Greene, vice president at RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery Christopher Kobik, superintendent of Lower Cape May Regional School District Beth McGovern, clinical practice specialist at The Valley Hospital Maureen Mulligan, clinical education specialist at St. Joseph’s Health Cedar Wang, director of simulation education and administrative director of professional practice atHoly Name Medical Center

Education Hero – Organization Overlook Medical Center: Alan Lieber, president Urban Healthcare Initiative Program: Frank Jordan, executive director

Health Care Professional Linda Gillam, Dorothy and Lloyd Huck chair of cardiovascular medicine, Morristown Medical Center at Atlantic Health System Donald Parker, president and CEO of Carrier Clinic Elizabeth Straus, executive vice president of CareOne Deborah Visconi, president and CEO of New Bridge Medical Center Peter “Tucker” Woods, chief medical officer, Christ Hospital at CarePoint Health

Innovation Hero Kaitlan Baston, medical director addiction medicine at Cooper University Healthcare Richard Grosso, CEO of Your Nurse In Touch LLC Joachim Kohn, director at New Jersey Center for Biomaterials Maria Schiavone, gynecologic oncologist at Holy Name Medical Center

Innovation Hero – Organization CarePoint Health: Peter Daniels, chief operating officer Hackensack Meridian Health: Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO; John K. Lloyd, co-CEO New Jersey Institute for Disabilities: Dominic Ursino, president Stafford Township Police Department: Thomas Dellane, chief of police

Nurse of the Year Ludovina Archeval, director of community based services at Holy Redeemer Home Care NJ-North Dana Beenstock, clinical manager of neurosciences at St. Joseph’s Health Kathryn DiPietro, internal medicine at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Rachel Gotshal, pediatric home health care at BAYADA Home Health Care Susan Olson, project manager nursing service administration at Holy Name Medical Center Helene Pietrangelo at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center

Physician of the Year Angela Alistair, medical director GI medical oncology, Morristown Medical Center at Atlantic Health System Omar Baker, co-president, chief quality & safety officer and director of performance improvement at Riverside Medical Group Arno Fried at Advanced Neurosurgery Associates Philippe Genereux, interventional cardiologist and co-director of the structural heart program, Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute at Morristown Medical Center at Atlantic Health System Edwin Guzman, chairman, department of obstetrics and gynecology at Saint Peter’s University Hospital James Pruden, director of emergency preparedness at St. Joseph’s Health

Public Health Hero Tomas Gregorio, senior executive director, Healthcare Delivery Systems iLab at New Jersey Innovation Institute Margaret Jahn, health officer at Freehold Area Health Department Steven Kaye, founding president at Summit Medical Group Foundation Gwen Rippey, community health manager at Atlantic Health System Ernani Sadural, obstetrics and gynecology at RWJBarnabas Health James Spaulding, simulation lab coordinator at St. Peter’s University Hospital

Volunteer of the Year Jill Gora at Summit Medical Group Pamela Johnson at SAVE of Essex County Nicholas Pagano at Community Medical Center Kristen, Matthew and Trevor Sardis at GreenTherapyRx Claude Schmid at Samaritan Hospice Rosemarie Sorce at Hackensack Meridian Health – Hackensack University Medical Center

Workplace Wellness Hero – Organization Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce: Christopher Phelan, president and CEO Hunterdon Medical Center: Robert Wise, president and CEO The Valley Hospital: Howard Halverson, director of environmental services



The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 19 at the Palace in Somerset Park.