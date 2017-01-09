Satish Kaushik Says It’s Fun To Be Part Of TV Shows

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik is set to enter the show “May I Come In Madam?” He says it is always fun to be a part of television shows.

Satish, who earlier featured in the sitcom “Sumit Sambhal Lega”, will be seen playing the role of Sajaan Agarwal in “May I Come In Madam?”

“It is always fun to be a part of television shows, I really enjoy doing it as it pushes me as an actor. I am very happy to be a part of ‘May I Come In Madam?’ It’s a show I personally enjoy,” he said in a statement about the Life OK show.

Apart from acting, he was also tied up with Calendar’s Kitchen, which is named after his character in the 1987 film “Mr India”. Calendar’s Kitchen was launched in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden last month.

