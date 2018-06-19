Sanjana Uppaluri wins Miss Bharat New Jersey 2018 title

Miss Bharat New Jersey 2018, launched by My Dream Entertainment – run by Rashmi and Janak Bedi, was held on June 10 at Crowne Plaza Edison hotel, Edison, New Jersey.

The reigning Mrs. Bharat USA, Aanchal Pahwa Jindal, was the Director of the Tri State and Brand Ambassador of the Miss Bharat New Jersey 2018 pageant. Contestants were mentored in stage communication, style and body language, ramp-walk and fitness.

Sanjana Uppaluri was declared winner of Miss Bharat New Jersey 2018; Janki Upadhyay was 1st runner up and Sonali Pathak was 2nd runner up of Miss Bharat New Jersey 2018. In Mrs. Bharat category, Dr. Subhasini Kartik took the crown home; Rashmeet Kaur was crowned as 1st runner-up and Sakshi Bhardwaj was 2nd runner-up.

In the Mrs. Bharat Classic category, Preeti Iyer was crowned as the winner; Nita Patel was the 1st runner-up and Nisha Parikh was the 2nd runner-up.

In Teen Bharat New Jersey 2018 category, Natasha Gantaram was announced as the winner. Foram Pare and Kahini Chauhan shared 1st runner-up position and Janya Varada from Pennsylvania was crowned as 2nd runner-up.

The pageant’s special and the most loved category was Grandmom Bharat New Jersey 2018, in which Sunita Dave was crowned as the winner. Shaila Ganatra and Jayshree Pandya, who are sisters, were announced as 1st and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Karan Khanna was announced as the winner of Mr. Bharat New Jersey 2018; Rushubh Panchal was 1st runner-up and Maulik Patel was 2nd runner-up. Pradeep Gupta was announced as Mr Bharat Classic New Jersey 2018.

The highlight of the night was a special performance by Bollywood star and former Mr. India, Aryan Vaid, and Tollywood actress, Aaditi Agarwal, who performed a dance medley with the contestants of Miss Bharat USA 2017.

Judges included Srujal Parikh, President, Federation of Indian Associations -Tristate (FIA), Dr. Kavita and Dr. Sanjay Gupta from Ohio, Columbus, Dr. Swati Atluri, Jyoti Soni, Varsha Namjoshi Naik, Rekha Nair, Aryan Vaid and Aaditi Agarwal.