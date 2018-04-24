Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé featured in NBC’s ‘Bay Area Revelations’

NEW YORK – Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé was featured in an NBC special called “Bay Area Revelations: Asian American Pioneers,” recognizing Asians who have shaped the modern Bay Area.

Ranadivé is the first Indian American to own an NBA team.

He founded Teknekron Software Solutions, the company that provided the engine to digitize trading on Wall Street as well as TIBCO, the company that created the technology which helps with communicating between entities, manufacturers, governments and organizations across the world.

Ranadivé has also written three New York Times best-sellers.

NBC stated that the one-hour prime time special is about Asians who have been “excluded, imprisoned and vilified, and have yet fought for their right to stay and work here. Because of that, Asian Americans have made a big impact in Bay Area politics, arts, philanthropy and, of course, cuisine.”

According to a Mercury News report, the film also included interviews of former Congressman Mike Honda, a survivor of internment camps; Dado Banatao, the Filipino tech entrepreneur who helped make personal computers possible; and the An family who opened up the first Vietnamese restaurant in San Francisco.

The film originally premiered on April 15 and was shown again on April 21.