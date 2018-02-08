PunjabTronix to debut in New York, on March 10

NEW YORK – Mercury-nominated electronic music producer DJ Swami, who has been spreading the influence of British Indian music for the past 20 years, will join forces with Punjabi folk musicians Vijay Yamla, the grandson of celebrated Punjabi folk singer Yamla Jatt, along with Naresh Kukki, Dheera Singh and Gurtej Singh, to create an innovative musical and visual experience as they combine dynamic electronic beats with the raw energetic DNA of Punjab in a show called PunjabTronix at Flushing Town Hall, New York, on Saturday, March 10.

“We are delighted to be presenting PunjabTronix, a brand new, exciting contemporary music project where technology meets raw Punjabi folk music. This international collaboration between the exceptionally talented British and Indian artists is receiving global attention from audiences and promoters. I am looking forward to our US debut at Flushing Town Hall, and expect that audiences will have a great time enjoying this new music performance,” Jaswinder Singh, the Project Producer and Director of Asian Arts Agency, said in a press release.

Mixing live electronic dance music with Punjabi dhol drums, vocals, stringed instruments and the hypnotic sounding double flute algoza, the powerful distinct rhythms and traditional melodies of Punjab will interact creatively with live electronic drum machines, synthesizer, arpeggios and basslines.

There will be visual projections of original digital animations and cinematic Punjabi imagery, which is produced by filmmaker John Minton, a Bristol-based UK filmmaker who is known for his experimental, lo-fi, and hallucinatory style.

PunjabTronix is a new project produced and commissioned by Asian Arts Agency to respond to Reimagine India 2017, a cultural exchange program designed to develop creative collaborations between artists from England and India.

Being supported by Arts Council England and British Council, PunjabTronix is funded by Reimagine India and is a part of UK/India Year of Culture 2017 as well as the 70th anniversary celebrations of India’s Independence.

Tickets can be purchased at flushingtownhall.org