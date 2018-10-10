Popular Indian American chef found murdered in California home

Indian American Dominic Sarkar, 56, a very well known San Francisco Bay Area chef and the executive chef at Rangoli restaurant, was found dead during the early morning hours on October 8, at his home in Fremont, California.

According to multiple news reports, police are now investigating Sarkar’s death as a homicide as a community resident called in at 12:24 a.m. on October 8, to report the sounds of gunshots.

The caller said that he saw a man of an unknown age or race leaving the house on a bicycle and pedaling away from the scene, according to Lt. Mike Tegner of the Fremont Police Department.

Sarkar was sharing and renting the house with another family, who was asleep at the time of the shooting thus were unable to see when the suspect arrived and left, according to a CBS San Francisco report.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Sarkar’s body in his bedroom while a large perimeter was established immediately in hopes of finding the fleeing suspect, for which a drone was also deployed.

Sarkar used to work at Passage to India restaurant in Mountain View, California for 10 years, owned by Sushma Taneja, who told CBS San Francisco that Sarkar was to board a flight to India to visit his wife and three daughters the day he was murdered.

He was then to return on November 2, after which he was going to work back at Passage to India.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sarkar was trained at the Indian Institute of Management in Kolkata.

Along with working at Passage to India and Rangoli, Sarkar also worked at Raga restaurant in Orlando, Florida, as well as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Dubai, UAE and New Delhi, India.

Sarkar specialized in several regional Indian cuisines.

Taneja told police that Sarkar had no enemies.

Police currently have no description of the assailant and are asking anyone with information to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800.