Pence Praises Haley at Swearing-In for Inspiring Nation

By a Staff Writer

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, the first Indian-American to be appointed to a cabinet-level position in the nation’s history, took her oath of office Jan. 25 morning in a low-key ceremony conducted by Vice President Mike Pence in a building across from the White House. She was accompanied by her “friend” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, whose candidacy for president she had endorsed during the primary campaigns against then candidate Donald Trump.

The former governor of South Carolina, who resigned from office Jan. 24, after getting confirmed in a 94-4 vote in the U.S. Senate, “Is living proof of the promise of America,” Pence said introducing Haley. “The daughter of immigrants, she would rise to become the first female Indian-American governor in our country’s history,” the Vice President noted.

He went on to praise her record of delivering on the faith South Carolinians had put in her with “extraordinary success.”

“All of America also watched with admiration as you led your state and inspired the nation through a time of great tragedy in Charleston just last year,” Pence said referring to the massacre of 9 parishioners in an African American church by a white supremacist who is awaiting his sentencing. Haley also took the difficult decision of removing the Confederate flag from State House grounds following the tragedy.

“I know the President and I are confident you will bring your intellect, your leadership, your character, and your unfailing grace to the role of Ambassador to the United Nations for the United States,” Pence concluded before administering the oath.