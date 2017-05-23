Non-profit CRY planning high profile galas around the country

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 23, 2017 5:57 pm

CRY (Child Rights & You) America Inc, a non-profit that works towards ensuring underprivileged children their basic rights, is hosting their Annual Gala Dinners across New York, Bay Area, Orange County, and Houston to create an opportunity to bring concerned people together for the cause of children’s rights.

This year, the CRY Gala Dinner in New York will be held on Friday, June 9, at the The Taj Pierre Hotel. First ever dinners are being organized in Bay Area on June 3, and Orange County on June 4.

Celebrity guest Arjun Rampal joins CRY America to support the cause and amplify the voices of underprivileged children. Speakers include Indian actor Arjun Rampal, Shefali Sunderlal, president of CRY America and Dr. Rolee Singh, program director of Shambhunath Singh Research Foundation (SRF).

Apart from raising awareness for this worthy cause, plans include an enjoyable evening at these Gala events with dinner, cocktails, stand-up comedians, live auction, Bollywood entertainment, music and dancing.

Auction items featured are generous donations such as cricket bats autographed by Saurav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, paintings by noted Indian artists Ramkumar, Badri Narayan, JMS Mani, Vrindavan Solanki, Anuradha Thakur, Vasudev, Vaikuntam, Joydeep Chatterjee, Vani Chawla and fashion ensembles by Ritu Kumar, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla, Tarun Tahiliani and an evening clutch by Sabyasachi. Historic American Memorabilia up for auction such as a baseball signed by Barack Obama, Beatles album autographed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Star, Apollo 11 photograph autographed by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, will go a long way in raising funds for CRY Projects across India.

Although India has made immense economic advances in the last decade, her children continue to battle deprivation of their rights. Millions of children are out of the safety net, forced into child labor, child marriage, malnourishment, abuse and illiteracy. CRY America works with grass-root projects, communities and local government authorities to ensure children have quality education, health care, and protection from issues which hinder their development. CRY America is an organization that has stood the test of time and delivers support that brings lasting change and empowerment in the communities it serves, not just short-term fixes.

Shefali Sunderlal, president says “CRY America believes that “YOU” have the power to change children’s futures and your support allows us to ensure that thousands of children are able to go to sleep educated, healthy and protected. Your participation in events like the CRY Gala Dinners is needed today, more than ever.” She appealed for people to join CRY America as donors, volunteers and supporters and visit http://www.america.cry.org for more information.

With the support from over 25,153 donors & 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has transformed the lives of over 660,632 children in 3,350 villages and slums so far. CRY America welcomes all sponsors, media, philanthropists, donors and volunteers to help make this event a big success. Tickets to attend the event must be purchased online in advance at america.cry.org and find “CRY Dinner Pledge 2017” under the Events tab or by contacting the CRY Chapter closest to you. For the CRY Dinner @ New York contact: Patrick Bocco, Patrick.bocco@cryamerica.org or call on 617-959-1273