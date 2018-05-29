No country worried about India’s nuclear power: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations indicated that India’s nuclear power was not a matter of concern for other countries, and that Washington and New Delhi enjoy strong economic, cultural and military cooperation.

Ambassador Nikki Haley, speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Indian American Friendship Council in Irving, Texas, May 23, said she is proud of her Indian heritage and recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of Indian Americans who are the least dependent on governmental assistance, most talented and highly educated, a press release from IAFC said.

India and USA share strong economic ties, promising trade and technology relationships, incredible cultural exchange schemes and growing military cooperation structures, Haley said in her speech, according to a press release from IAFC.

Though India is a nuclear power, no country is worried about it because India scares no one and instead respects democratic principles, Haley is quoted saying. The U.S. wants to ensure peace and harmony in the South Asian region and cannot tolerate countries like Pakistan that became safe-havens for terrorists, and both New Delhi and Washington are pained by terrorism and work hand-in-hand to eradicate terrorism globally, she said, according to the press release.

Dwelling on her accomplishments, Haley said she never thought that she would become a State Representative or Governor or Ambassador but her parents did think of her making it big one day because of the prevailing opportunities in the United States.

The event was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Irving, and was well attended and included prominent community leaders and corporate stalwarts like Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO of WIPRO, Prof. Vistasp Karbhari, President of University of Texas at Arlington, and Bob Tomes, owner of Tomes Auto group, the press release said.

Dr. Prasad Thotakura, IAFC president, welcomed and introduced Ambassador Haley as a dynamic leader from the Indian diaspora and lauded her contributions in various capacities – as South Carolina State Representative, State Governor and now as U.S. Ambassador to UN. He described Haley as “diplomatic yet daring, tough yet transparent, patient yet patriotic, caring yet unsparing if needed,” and said the nation needed more leaders like her, a press release from IAFC said.

Haley fielded a few foreign policy questions relating to North Korea, the H-4 and H-1B visas, as well as Iran, and the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. “Ambassador Haley answered all fielded questions eloquently and honestly,” the press release said.

Ambassador Haley was presented with a bouquet of flowers, shawl and a memento by IAFC.