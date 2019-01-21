New USCIS tool calculates fees, helps avoid incorrect payments, reduce rejections

WASHINGTON— USCIS has launched a new Online Fee Calculator to assist members of the public in calculating the correct fee amount to include when filing their forms with USCIS at an agency lockbox facility. A list of forms processed at USCIS Lockbox facilities is available on the USCIS website.

USCIS developed the Online Fee Calculator to help reduce the number of applications rejected due to incorrect fee amounts. The Online Fee Calculator will determine the exact filing and biometric fees an individual needs to include with their forms and will always have the most up-to-date fee information.

In fiscal year 2017, USCIS processed more than 11 million applications. For applications that require fees, USCIS rejects forms submitted with an incorrect payment amount. Fee issues, including incorrect fee amounts, are consistently a leading cause of rejection.

When using the Online Fee Calculator, filers select a form, or combination of forms, and answer a series of questions. The tool then calculates the correct fee amount that the filer must submit.

The Online Fee Calculator works on all browsers and on both desktop and mobile devices. To protect privacy, the tool does not collect user data.

For forms filed at Lockbox facilities, USCIS accepts payment via check, money order, or credit card with Form G-1450, Authorization for Credit Card Transactions. For more information on payment, see the USCIS webpage on paying USCIS fees.

