Neeta Bhushan visits Michigan for Asian American Heritage Month

Consul General of Chicago Neeta Bhushan was invited to Michigan on May 18 the Fiat Chrysler Automotive’s Asian Heritage Month Convention in Auburn Hills, by the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Asian Diversity Group.

Consul General Bhushan was the Chief Guest and keynote speaker at the event which was attended by nearly 800 people.

In her speech, she mentioned that the Asian American Heritage Month celebrated the incredible diversity among the various communities in the U.S. and recognized the contributions of a number of Asian Americans who have contributed to making the U.S., the country it is today.

She congratulated Asian Americans on their achievements and for having assimilated so well into the American society while retaining their unique cultural identity.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world,” Bhushan said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi and encouraging everybody to build stronger communities and partnerships.

Bhushan also attended a round table on “Doing Business in India: Opportunities and Challenges” which was organized by Automation Alley in partnership with Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

At the round table discussion, she addressed a group of CEOs and high level executives from various companies based in Michigan as well as from India and spoke on the immense trade and investment opportunities for American companies in India and said that as the fastest growing economy in the world, India has become the destination of choice for many investors and businesses from around the world.

She also stated that the ease of doing business has improved considerably with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of “Make in India” and told the group that it is now time to “Invest in India.”

With that said the Automation Alley announced that they are taking a trade mission to India in fall this year.