Moving on with Geeta’s Guide

Chicago native, Puja Mohindra’s series ‘Geeta’s Guide to Moving On’ premiered this year in Chicago. Written and produced by Mohindra, the show was an official selection of the 2016 New York Television Festival and the 2017 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

It’s during hard times when the rug is pulled from our feet that we grapple and must find our own true compass – on our own. That’s why it’s said that hard times teach us the reality of life. “Loss is inevitable. People die, relationships die. And grief is the gift that keeps on giving”, says 30-year-old Geeta Gidwani (played by Mohindra).

Geeta’s Guide is a satire based on the reality of today’s Indian-American youth and portrays a couple’s breakup and the path the character uses to redeem her life and follow her passions – in this case, dance fusion of Indian classical dance and hip hop variety. It is a reminder to never take life seriously, and from time to time to take stock of life during its invariable upheavals.

The main storyline is blended with the three Indian ‘aunties’ whose own comedy adds a another layer of real life. Judgmental yet uplifting, goading yet comical- the series imparts a ‘South Asian ‘ feeling – reminding me of my own ‘aunties ‘ who never shied away from telling what they thought one should do, all with good intentions, and seen through the lens of their own life experiences.

The story also emphasizes the importance of every young woman never being dependent on anyone for their financial or social wellbeing. Overall, a well acted, well directed, sweet tragicomedy.

Mohindra’s prior works include the comedic web series she co-created, Friendly Confines, which earned awards for Best Comedy Writing and Best Ensemble Acting at the 2013 LA Web Series Festival and digital media work including “Sh*t White Girls Say To Indian Girls” and “To Ashton Kutcher, Love Kimmy Patel.” Her TV credits include: “Empire,” “Crisis,” “Chicago Fire,” “Undercovers,” “CSI: Miami,” “Three Rivers,” “Miami Medical,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “All My Children,” “Valentine,” and the HBO pilot, “1%.”