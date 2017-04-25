MoneyGram Cricket Bee contest returns in 2017

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 25, 2017 8:51 pm

Touchdown Media Inc., a multicultural marketing firm and MoneyGram, a global money transfer service, have announced the return of the Cricket Bee initiative where fans get to show off their knowledge of cricket and enter for a chance to win $10,000.

The MoneyGram Cricket Bee Contest tests the knowledge of cricket enthusiasts across the country on the history of the game, its glorious moments, as well as different teams, players and other general knowledge of the game. Open to those 18 and older, the contest will begin with regional rounds in San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas, Chicago, New Jersey and Toronto, each testing participants’ general cricket knowledge.

The regional contest will have two components, a written test and an oral test. In the written qualifier, contestants will be asked 25 questions. They must get at least 15 correct to advance to the oral round. In the oral round, the contest will be held on a miss and out basis; simply if a contestant misses the right answer, they are eliminated. Registration deadlines for the regional rounds begin on July 7.

This year, the top two finalists in each regional round will move on to the final round, to be held on Aug. 12 in New Jersey. Unlike quiz shows, the Cricket Bee will be conducted so that contestants are actually competing with themselves and the question posed to them as opposed to their peers.

Contestants can register and watch a video detailing and explaining the contest at cricketbee.com/explain. A sample set of questions and sources will be provided for the participants.

“Cricket is a passion point for many immigrants and whether one plays the game or not, one always knows a lot of trivia. We hope to bring all cricket lovers together on this platform and encourage the spirit of the game,” said Rahul Walia, the brains behind the initiative.