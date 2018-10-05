MeToo Movement Gets A Voice In Bollywood

Silence is no more an option. Several powerful Bollywood voices have spoken about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, and many more voices are likely to come forward in the near future with their own tales of sexual violation that they were so far afraid to reveal.

Actress Tanushree Dutta’s claim about being sexually harassed by actor Nana Patekar a decade ago has got Hindi film celebrities talking more than ever about the #MeToo movement.

Actress-filmmaker Nandita Das said: “The more women speak up, the more it will give confidence to others who have been abused and will also serve as a deterrent to those who have felt they can get away with it. For me, #TimesUp is a better movement as it doesn’t solely put the onus on the victims and instead invokes a sense of shared responsibility in all of us – both men and women.

“As an afterthought, maybe ‘better’ is not the right word. For me, #TimesUp is a movement that resonates more than the others because it has a sense of shared responsibility.”

Filmmaker Onir agrees with Nandita.

“I hope voices like Tanushree’s are heard and heeded. When one person speaks up, it gives courage to others, and the support of the industry is equally vital to make people who speak have faith in the industry. Also, it will make people who harass much more hesitant and not feel like they get away with any untoward behaviour,” he said.

Producer Prernaa Arora says women need to be respected.

“When I started my career as a producer, I worked with lovely, decorous people like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharna and her brother Karnesh. After that, it has been hell for me. The biggest mistake of my life is to believe everyone is good when you are good to them. People have been mean to me just because film production is considered a male domain.

“I’ve been cheated and abused. No, I am not playing the feminine card. I am talking about basic decency towards all human beings. I don’t even see that happening in this industry. I had two choices: quit or fight. I decided to fight. My suggestion to women: don’t let anyone bully you into submission. I’ve met and handled one of the most corrupt and vicious male producers on the planet. If I can deal with him, then ladies, you can deal with anyone.”

Has Tanushree opened up a pandora’s box? Does a voice like hers encourage other women to come forward with their tales?

“I hope and wish so. That’s going to best way to receive her situation of opening up,” says “Pink” star Taapsee Pannu.

As for Tanushree coming out ten years late, Taapsee protests: “I am not going to judge anyone for speaking up late or speaking up at all, because the cynics will have an issue either way whether she spoke or didn’t speak.”

The outspoken Pooja Bhatt can’t understand the current obsession with the ‘#MeToo’ movement.

“Why are we so obsessed with the term ‘me too’? Is sexual harassment and abuse new to India? Sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse is a reality In India. Women and even men across India have had to endure this for decades. I am glad that we are finally discussing this openly but it is not exclusive to the film industry.