Meher Tatna re-elected as president of Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Indian American journalist Meher Tatna has been re-elected as the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2018-2019 year.

According to a Deadline report, Tatna had succeeded outgoing president Lorenzo Soria in June 2017 and oversaw the successful 75th edition of the Golden Globe Awards. She will be in charge of overseeing the 76th edition of the Golden Globe Awards set for January.

Tatna was born in Mumbai, India, and moved to the U.S. where she received a degree in economics from Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

She has been a member of the HFPA since 2002 and has served on its board of administration for the past 12 years.

According to a Variety report, Tatna has written for various publications in India and currently writes for The New Paper, a Singapore daily.