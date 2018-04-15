Massive search-and-rescue operations continue for Indian-American family after one body recovered

On April 13, morning, searchers located the body of an adult female approximately 7 miles north of the reported crash site where an Indian-American family’s car is suspected to have gone off the road into the Eel River in Mendocino, California.

The Mendocino Sheriff’s Office said in a press update that the autopsy is to be conducted April 17, but the body is in all probability, that of 38-year old Soumya Thottapilly, of Santa Clarita CA, who along with her husband, Sandeep Thottapilly, 41, son Siddhant, 12, and daughter Saachi, 9, age, Santa Clarita CA, went missing April 6.

The body was found on exposed terrain which appeared to have covered by the Eel River within the last few days as a result of a recent weather storm which brought heavy rain to the area, police said in the update.

Searchers are continuing to search for the missing family members and their vehicle which is believed to still be submerged somewhere in the Eel River which flows northwards, according to Captain Gregory L. Van Patten, who wrote the update. On April 13, rescuers were engaged in pulling out the vehicle from the South Fork of the Eel River, on North Highway 101 south of Dora Creek in Northern Mendocino County, the report said.

On April 12, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Area Office, continued their efforts along the South Fork of the Eel River, just north of the town of Leggett CA, to locate and recover a vehicle that was reported to have been submerged in the river on around 1:10 PM on Friday April 6. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was pulling over to the side of the road during the heavy rain, and went over the edge misjudging the space available beside the highway, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On April 9, police discovered a part of the maroon Honda Pilot belonging to the Thottapilly family appears to have been involved in the tragic accident while on a vacation.

Their friends who were expecting the Indian-American family to arrive on April 6, and did not make it, the friends reported them missing to the San Jose Police Dapartment on April 8, the press release said

The California Highway Patrol contacted the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office in the early afternoon of April 6, regarding the availability of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team to evaluate the possibility of vehicle recovery.

“After a complete assessment it was determine that diving or swift water rescue operations could not be conducted in a safe manner due to the height and flow of the river during the storm. The Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol agreed to do continuous evaluations as the river levels receded,” the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office said.

On April 10 and again on April 11, it was determined the water levels would allow the insertion of Swift Water Rescue Teams to conduct a bank search as well as some limited “probing”, a technique using a long pole being probed underwater to see if the vehicle or anything metallic could be located. The teams accessed the river in inflatable boats and on River Boards, a small floatation device designed to allow full access under overhanging trees or tight areas not accessible by boat. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the use of their jet boat with side scan sonar system.

Between the two search days the teams were able to cover approximately 12 miles of river bank. The teams were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle or any occupants from the vehicle. They were able to locate numerous items that appeared to have come from a vehicle body and interior. Some of these items were consistent with a Honda vehicle. Also located were various personal items that were consistent with a family traveling on vacation. Several items have been positively identified, by family members, as belonging to the Thottapilly family. It confirmed that the fact the vehicle that was seen going into the river was that of the Thottapilly family, police recounted.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with numerous other county dive teams and technical rescue responders that can be called upon, when the vehicle is located, to assist with recovery of the vehicle, police said in the press update. Once recovered the Highway Patrol will conduct a complete mechanical inspection of the vehicle as part of the accident investigation.

Other agencies and entities involved in the search-and-rescue operations include the San Jose Police Department, Rescue Solutions, Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue Team, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Boat Team, Piercy Fire Department, Leggett Valley Fire Department

Little Lake Fire Department, Ukiah Valley Fire Department, Hopland Fire Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, California National Guard, Cal FIRE, and California Governors Office of Emergency Services

“One of the key parts of this is locating the vehicle … We are not going to stop until our resources are completely gone,” Mendocino County Sheriff Thomas Allman, is quoted saying in the LATimes.