Manishkumar M. Patel convicted of attempted homicide in abortion case

Indian American Manishkumar M. Patel, 45, has been convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, after he was charged with slipping an abortion-inducing drug in his girlfriend’s drink, back in 2007.

Patel’s girlfriend didn’t ingest the drink but miscarried weeks later.

When Patel was charged with the attempted homicide in 2007, he forfeited a $750,000 cash bond and was on the run for a decade.

He was found and arrested in New York in January of 2017.

He has also been charged felony case and a misdemeanor case, but both were dismissed and read in as part of a plea agreement, according to a Post Crescent report.

If convicted, Patel could face up to 60 years in prison; his sentence is scheduled for October 9.