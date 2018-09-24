Mahesh Shah of IBA awarded by HSBC Bank

Indian American Mahesh Shah, a trustee for the Indian Business Association (IBA), was awarded the Customer of the Year, Diversity Award by HSBC Cares, a program by HSBC Bank, which recognizes community heroes.

Shah is a founding member of the New Jersey based Indian Business Association, which hosts the Annual New Jersey India Day Parade on Oak Tree Road from Edison to Iselin, as well as other events throughout the year.

Shah is a two term member of the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy and also co-chairs the IBA Healthcare Policy team.

HSBC Bank serves as a community partner with the IBA.

“HSBC Bank is proud to support these community initiatives. As an organization we are committed to the Indian American community” Raja M. Qasim, the Vice President and Senior Branch Manager for HSBC, is quoted saying in a press release.

Shah was one of four award winners.

“Tonight’s award was recognition of all the great work being done by IBA on behalf of the Indian American community. I was thrilled to have our executive board, including our Chairman, Chandrakant Patel, President Dhiren Amin, Vice Chair, Manher Shah, join me in accepting this award,” Shah is quoted saying in a press release.

A $10,000 contribution to a local charity was also made in IBA and Shah’s name.

The event recognized HSBC customers who are giving back to the community and included a live performance by Grammy award winner Thelma Houston.