Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bharath Ane Nenu’ To Be Dubbed In Hindi

MUMBAI – When Shekhar Kapoor opined after chairing the National Film Awards jury that there is no such thing as regional cinema any longer, he hadn’t seen the new Mahesh Babu starrer “Bharath Ane Nenu”, a wish-fulfilment parable on a new political awakening, which has already earned more than Rs 70 crore over the first weekend. And growing stronger by the idea.

The elated director, Koratala Siva, is over the moon.

“We always knew our film will strike a chord among the masses. Indian politics has hit an all-time low in many places. There is widespread disillusionment with the people we elect to represent us in Parliament. Why is there no accountability in governance? This is what bothered me when I got down to writing Bharath Ane Nenu,” says Siva whose four Telugu films so far (Mirchi in 2013, Srimanthudu in 2015, Janatha Garage in 2016 and now Bharath Ane Nenu) reveal a very high level of special commitment.