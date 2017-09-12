Mac Duggal launches stunning new collection at NYFW

NEW YORK

Indian American designer Mac Duggal demonstrated why he is the go-to designer for the legion of fans of his glamorous, gorgeous, wearable dresses.

Held at the Angel Orensanz Center in Manhattan, the Mac Duggal New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring/Summer 2018 runway show was a celebration of body positivity.

This season Mac had plus and sample size reality stars who formerly have worn his creations on the red carpet walking the runway at NYFW alongside professional models.

Last season, Mac Duggal made headline news with his body positivity message by integrating regular and plus size models on the runway. After this news making campaign heard around the world, the Steve Harvey show took note and featured Mac Duggal himself in an episode this past May.

Reality stars Arissa Seagal (Growing Up Supermodel), Roxy Earle (Real Housewives of Toronto) and Niche Caldwell (married to football star Andre Caldwell) wowed in dresses that featured swirling fringe, 3-D embroidery on lace, off the shoulder looks, stylish pearl beading, and dramatic shades of lilac and blue.

Producers from Bravo, Lifetime, and E! networks all filmed the show and their respective reality stars whether on the runway or in the star studded crowd, presumably to be featured in upcoming episodes.

Many celebrities and influencers were spotted during the show as well, including Kelly Le Brock – Mother of Arissa Seagal and star of The Woman in Red; Aaliyah Rose – youngest contestant on The Voice; Carmen Carrera – trans model and activist; Asian Doll – rap artist; Jair Jurrjens- Dodgers baseball player and wife Kaylin; Halima Aden – Vogue model; Christina Mendez – international plus model; Kemetria Lily – social media influencer; Bianca Bonnie – American singer, and Sky Landish – “Love and Hip Hop” Star and fiance DJ Drewski.