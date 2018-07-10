J-1 Exchange Visitor Program celebrates 10th anniversary

The FUSIA/CCIP J-1 Exchange Visitor Program, also known as the Cross Cultural Internship Program (CCIP), celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Recognition Ceremony at Citi Field, home of the Mets, on July 6.

More over 130 people attended the meet, including exchange visitors, local and foreign government representatives, university partners, and host representatives. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer declared the day as “CCIP Appreciation Day” for the fifth year in a row.

Government officials who were in attendance included -India Vice Consul and leader of Community Affairs at the Consulate General of India in New York K. Devadasan Nair, along with:

Office of Private Sector Exchange Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs representative Kevin H. Crowley

NYS Senator Toby Ann Stavisky – one of the internship host organizations

NYS Senator Tony Avella – one of the internship host organizations

NYS Assemblyman Ron Kim – one of the internship host organizations

NYS Assemblyman David I. Weprin – one of the internship host organizations

NYC Councilman Peter Koo

NYC Councilman Barry S. Grodenchik

Xiaoyu Wang and Mr. Zhe Qiao – Education Office, Consulate General of the P.R.C in New York

Consul Jasmin Wee – Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in New York.

Representatives from various government officials also presented certificates, citations, and proclamations recognizing the involved parties’ efforts and achievements of the program in its cultural endeavors.

Representatives from host organizations and partner universities, along with community leaders, were presented handmade papercuts as tokens of appreciation to them for helping the exchange visitor internship program further its mission of promoting cultural exchange.

The ceremony commemorated the students’ experiences in the program with a video presentation produced by the exchange visitors.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Marc A. Haken, the Youth, Education, and Library Committee Chair of Community Board 8 in Queens (CB 8Q) and President of Friends of Cunningham Park and a program advisor.

A baseball game between the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays followed the ceremony, which marked the end of the first wave of the 2018 CCIP participation and the beginning for Session B students, who have seven exciting weeks in the U.S. to look forward to.