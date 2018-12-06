Indian-origin physician, five others in Michigan, charged in alleged $464 million health care fraud

A grand jury returned an indictment Dec. 4, that charges six doctors, including one of Indian origin, as part of an investigation into a $464 million health care fraud scheme that allegedly involved more than 13 million unlawfully prescribed opioid prescription drugs.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider announced the 56-count indictment Dec. 6, of Dr. Rajendra Bothra, 77, of Bloomfield Hills, who owned and operated a pain clinic in Warren, Michigan; and Dr. Eric Backos, 65, of Bloomfield Hills; Dr. Ganiu Edu, 50, of Southfield; Dr. David Lewis, 41, of Detroit; Dr. Christopher Russo, 50 of Birmingham; and Dr. Ronald Kufner, 68 of Ada, all five of whom worked at the clinic in varying capacities.

The press release noted that an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt and government has to prove each of those accused guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Our enforcement actions underscore the commitment of the FBI and our partners to investigate vigorously physicians who use opioid prescriptions to induce patients to submit to unnecessary medical procedures,” Timothy R. Slater, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division, is quoted saying in the press release, adding, “Today’s charges should signal to the community that we take these cases seriously and I encourage anyone who has information about this case – or about any other activity of this type – to contact the FBI at 313-965-2323.”