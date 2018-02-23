Indian musical reality show “The Remix” to air on Amazon Prime from March 9

NEW YORK – “The Remix,” India’s third original Amazon Prime show will be starting on March 9 and will feature 10 episodes.

The show will focus on a blend of Indian and western music as singers and DJs. Contestants will team up with each other to re-create Bollywood favorites in a grand spin-off battle judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya with host Karan Tacker.

The trailer of the show was released on February 21 on Amazon Prime Video India and it looks very entertaining especially if you are a music lover or even a dancer.

Vijay Subramaniam, the director of “The Remix”, stated that the show brings together two elements that Indians love; Bollywood music and reality TV, hoping to reach family audiences.

The show is meant to introduce 10 musical duos and give them a chance to present their talent to the world.

The competition will feature the fusion of many genres of music, including rap mixed in with bhangra, future bass mixed in with East Asian sounds, the blues mixed with Desi beats and much more.

In each episode, the contestants will get to explore different themes of music such as ambient sounds, retro remixes, live instrumentation, the sounds of India and other global beats as each performance will be enhanced with unique acts, choreography and visual designs.

Nucleya told DNA India that Bollywood, especially its remixed music, “is not given enough creative freedom” and “The Remix” allows that freedom.

While speaking to the Indian Express, Chauhan added that many shows focus on the contestants back-story rather than their talent pointing out the fact that those who haven’t been winners are the ones who end up with better careers.

Chauhan told the Indian Express that since there is no audience voting in “The Remix,” there will be no drama and the show will only focus on presenting “pure music and entertainment.”

“The Remix” will be aired weekly on Amazon Prime Video starting on March 9.

The winners will win Rs. 5 million.