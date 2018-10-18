Indian Health Camp to hold annual free services fair in New Jersey

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey will hold their 14th annual health fair at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey, on November 18. Flu vaccines and blood drive will be held on site, along with other free services.

The health fair will be organized by the Indian Health Camp of New Jersey in collaboration with Secaucus Temple. Indian Health Camp of New Jersey, a non-profit organization under tax exempt code 501© (3) will hold this health camp for the 14th consecutive year to benefit needy people in the community.

The health fair will be open to all pre-registered participants above the age of 40 without any medical insurance or people who are underinsured with high deductible to receive preventive care.

The health screening will include blood test, EKG, vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, physical examination, cardiology and physical therapy counseling, various types of cancer screening and prevention education, chronic disease self- management via ask your doctor, diabetes and stroke education, HIV testing and education, dietary counseling, pharmacy counseling, mental health counseling and support, influenza vaccination and many other ancillary services to pre-registered qualified participants.

The physicians, specialists, dentists, mental health providers, and other allied health care professionals from various specialties of internal medicine, cardiology, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, physical therapy, dietary and nutritional specialist, pharmacist, phlebotomists, EKG techs, medical assistants, nurses, social workers and medical students will provide their services on this day to screen and educate patients on diabetes, hypertension, cardiac diseases, high cholesterol, various types of cancer screening and education and other chronic debilitating diseases specifically targeted to the South Asian population.

The blood test reports will be reviewed by the physicians and mailed to all participants with a counseling note, if any abnormalities are detected in the test. The dedicated team from the State of New Jersey Commission for the Blind will provide thorough eye screening to qualified patients on this day to promote their noble cause of preventing blindness in the community.

Indian Health Camp of NJ and their committee members and volunteers will provide their self-less and dedicated service to support the health fair activities on this day, according to a press release.

Rupen Patel of Accurate Diagnostic Labs will provide basic blood test services on this day. All pre-registered participants are requested to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. on the day of the screening and recommended to be fasting from mid-night. The participant can continue to take their regularly prescribed medications and encouraged to drink water even in the morning of the blood test. The breakfast after the blood test and lunch will be provided to all participants and volunteers. A blood drive from the American Red Cross will be held on site on this day. Due to severe shortage of blood supplies in the U.S., all eligible donors are encouraged to register online or call 848-391-0499 for appointment to donate blood.

The registration form to participate in this health fair is available on organization web site at www.IHCNJ.org. The completed registration form can be mailed to IHCNJ, P.O. Box 5686, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 on or before the deadline of November 9, 2018, to become eligible to participate.

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey will hold their 20th Anniversary Dinner Gala with Bollywood Musical Extravaganza on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Balaji Temple Auditorium in Bridgewater, NJ.