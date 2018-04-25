Indian Consulate In New York Donates Hundreds Of Books To Upstate Libraries

Hundreds of books about India have been donated to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries by the Indian Consulate in New York, and local Indian-American volunteers have been helping prepare the collection for the formal announcement May 12.

“The India Collection” has approximately 1500 books in various Indian regional languages like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi and Urdu besides Hindi, the library announced April 23.

The materials include the complete works of Mohandas K. Gandhi, biographies, folklore and books on Indian culture and traditions.

Local members of the India Association of Buffalo are assisting with book selec- tions and translations. Sibu Nair, former president of IAB, and founder/director of CHAI (Council for Heritage and Arts of India) helped make the book project a reality, a press release from CHAI said.

The collection can be enjoyed at Amherst Public Library at Audubon, Clarence Public Library and the downtown Central Library in Buffalo. Library card holders can also reserve them through the catalog at www.BuffaloLib.org

“The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is most grateful for the generosity of the Consulate General of India and members of the Indian Association of Buffalo. The beauty and grace of Indian culture is reflected in these materials and we are proud to provide access for all to enjoy. Our many thanks to the Indian Association for their ongoing assistance with this collection,” Library System Director Mary Jean Jakubowski, is quoted saying in the press release.