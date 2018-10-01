Indian-Canadian of Sikh origin wins Emmy Award for Investigative Journalism

Prabjot (PJ) Kaur Randhawa, an Indian-Canadian of Sikh origin, has won an Emmy Award for Investigative Journalism in the Health & Science category regarding her report on prescription medications errors.

According to Sikh Siyasat News, Randhawa’s investigation revealed that large chain pharmacies are putting profit over safety by requiring pharmacists to fill more prescriptions per hour, resulting in a large number of customers going home with the wrong medication.

Also, as a part of her report, Randhawa questioned the state Pharmacy board and discovered they are taking no action to monitor these corporate pressures, or even ensure the safety of the public, the report said.

Randhawa told Sikh Siyasat News that as a Sikh journalist, she believes that it is her “duty to uncover practices that can hurt or take advantage of the public” and wants “people who read or watch my stories to come away with information that can benefit their families, and enrich the quality of their lives.”

Randhawa is from Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada and is a graduate of DePaul University, where she earned her Master’s degree in their Journalism program in 2011.

Since then, she has worked as a Morning News Anchor at the ABC TV affiliate in Rapid City, South Dakota and became an Investigative Reporter for NBC TV in Columbia, South Carolina, two years later.

Randhawa has been an Investigative Reporter at KSDK NBC in St. Louis, Missouri, since 2015.

In 2013, she received the World Sikh Award for her political reporting as well as the 2014 School Bell Award for her reporting in the field of Education, according to Sikh Siyasat News.

Along with being an Emmy Nominee, four times, Randhawa was also nominated for a Missouri Broadcasters Award, this year.