Indian American therapist charged with healthcare fraud in Delaware

Indian American Sachin Karnik, 47, of Newark, Delaware, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and got an immediate two-year sentence, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday.

According to a Delaware News Journal report, Karnik, who was a therapist and owned the Psychotherapeutic Meditation Center in Newark, which he lost in March, had his medical licenses permanently revoked by the state after he submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for counseling sessions, a spokeswoman for Delaware’s DOJ said.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Karnik had lied about his background to obtain a license and his doctorate came from a diploma mill.

He also disregarded instructions to stop referring to himself as a doctor and billed insurers after his license had been suspended, state prosecutors added.

Karnick was also a psychotherapist and chemical dependency professional specializing in addiction treatment for Brandywine Counseling Community Services and the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems, according to a Delaware News Journal report.

Along with charging him for healthcare fraud, the Delaware Department of Justice charged Karnick for falsifying business records and theft by false pretenses of more than $1,500 in 2017.

A lawsuit filed by a patient also accuses Karnick of sexual assault.

In addition to two years in prison, Karnik will serve one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.