Indian American startup first to complete Facebook challenge from 2015

NEW YORK – DataVal Analytics Inc., a Bengaluru and Chicago-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup is the first in the world to successfully complete a difficult 20-part AI challenge, created by Facebook in 2015.

The test, known as the (20) QA bAbi Tasks hosted by Facebook AI Research (FAIR), assesses the ability of AI-based programs to perform text understanding and reasoning and to date, no organization has been able to solve all the 20 tasks with a 100 percent accuracy.

However, DataVal successfully completed all 20 tasks with 100 percent accuracy by using a unique approach which focuses on the human way of understanding language, including integrated multiple processes related to language pre-processing, word sense disambiguation, conjunction processing, preposition association, co-reference resolution and time and space analysis.

DataVal focuses on a holistic view of the environment and the ecosystem to reason and understand the situation, an approach similar to the human approach to problem solving.

AI is the new frontier technology of the future with far reaching implications on social, economic and political activities across the world at home, in business and factories, for banking, government, education and health purposes.

All major global companies and universities have been working on AI for decades since there has been an advance in high speed computing, low cost storage, open source software, cloud computing and smart phone and is being used by leading companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and IBM.

DataVal’s success in solving QA bAbI tasks addresses more expectation for a variety of AI applications related to intelligent personal assistance, search engine, voice command and control applications, social media content analysis and expert systems in fields such as education, health, energy, environment, transport, finance, manufacturing, services and government.

DataVal was founded by veterans from the Indian Army – Lt. Col. Shashi Kiran (Veteran) and

Lt. Col. Naveen Xavier (Veteran). The team is mentored by the leading entrepreneur, innovator, policy maker and development thinker, Dr. Sam Pitroda as Chairman.